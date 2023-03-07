Iran, UAE ink MoU to continue air transportation cooperation

Jafar Yazrlou announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding on air transport by the heads of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran and the United Arab Emirates, part of which is related to the increase of transit flights.

Yazrlou said that Civil Aviation Organization in line with its goal of expanding and strengthening air transport relations with other countries in the world intends to update the MoUs on transport cooperation and air transport with other countries.

"Given the volume of trade, tourism, etc. exchanges between Iran and the UAE, after years of updating the MoU between the two countries, which was signed in 2015, it was put on the agenda to increase bilateral cooperation between the parties," the spokesman said.

He further noted, "After holding specialized and expert meetings and discussions about the increase of flights between the two countries, the development of the foreign flight network, the increase in flights passing over Iran, as well as increase in the cooperation between two sides and also the necessary preparations for signing the air transport agreement, the new MoU was signed by the heads of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran and the UAE."

Yazrlou clarified, "In this meeting, the representatives of UAE airliners including Emirates, Fly Dubai, and Etihad Airways, were participating."

KI