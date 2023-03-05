Rail freight loading hit 33.5m tons in 9 months

These goods included automobiles, minerals, petroleum products, cement, coal, grains, agricultural products, sulfur, food products, wood, aluminum, ironware, containers and cattle.

Mineral products accounted for the highest volume among the loaded goods, the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported.

The volume of cross-border cargo transported by Iran's rail fleet stood at 22.54 million tons during the period.

A total of 550,744 wagons were loaded during the period, of which 24,029 wagons carried goods for export and 7,500 handled imported goods.

A total of 339,122 tons of goods were exported and 321,753 were imported via the Iranian railroad.

MNA/PR