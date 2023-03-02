Iranian, Indian officials ink cultural cooperation MoU

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of the head of the National Book Union of India and the managing director of Iran Book and Literature House Ali Ramezani a report by the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's public relations department said.

According to the MoU, publishers of Iran and India will take part in the exhibitions of the two countries and will present their works, which will facilitate the cultural interactions between the two countries, according to Iran Book and Literature House director.

Translating Iranian and Persian books were another matter mentioned in the MoU.

According to the MoU, the booths needed by both sides in Tehran and New Delhi international book fairs will be provided for free.

The 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) officially began on Saturday (February 25) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The literary event, which is scheduled to go on till March 5, has been organized by the National Book Trust (NBT) in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), according to Iran Press.

Iran has an active presence in the Book Fair with more than 600 books.

Professors and students of India welcomed Iran's booth at NDWBF.

Ali Ramezani said, within the framework of the memorandum, Tehran and New Delhi will provide booths to Indian and Iranian publishers free of charge.

Shri Yuvraj Malik, Director of National Book Trust, India (under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India)., also said that based on the memorandum of understanding, India and Iran participate in each other's book fairs which is a method of cultural communication between the people of the two countries.

Malik stated that the signing of the MoU is a good start and both countries are looking for more cooperation.

