Iran's exports to Lebanon set 20-year record

In 2021, Iran exported a total of $44 million worth of goods to Lebanon, which indicates that exports in 2022 have increased 2.5-fold, Finacial Tribune reported.

With the rise in Iran’s exports to Lebanon, Iran became the 32nd biggest exporter to Lebanon in 2022, up from 48th in the year before.

During the past years, the highest volume of Iranian exports to Lebanon was recorded in 2017 with $62 million.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said last year that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured him after their meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, "most notably in the provision of wheat".

Lebanon bought the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until it became embroiled in a conflict with Russia, and the World Bank has warned that it is one of the developing countries facing a near-term supply shortage.

