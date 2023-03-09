Western officials not entitled to talk about women's rights

"The United States and several arrogant European countries with their dark record of violating the fundamental rights of human beings and women in their societies and in other parts of the world, the lack of relevant laws and also the religious and moral teachings of human rights and women are not at all in a position to make claims about others; rather in the issue of human rights and women owe too much to the world and mankind," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"International Women's Day, instead of becoming an incentive to reflect on the disastrous history of Western culture in dealing with women and family rights, it has become apolitical means in the hands of Western authorities to show themselves as women's rights advocates and accuse and blame other countries and nations regardless of their civilizational and cultural diversity,", he further pointed out.

Earlier, Nasser Kan'ani had reacted to the meddlesome remarks by the western countries regarding the issue of suspected poisonings of schoolgirls in Iran.

