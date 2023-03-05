US not entitled to defend democracy, human rights

"The United States once supported the apartheid regime in South Africa and the CIA helped that regime to arrest Nelson Mandela," Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"Now it (the US) is a strategic ally and unconditional supporter of the apartheid Zionist regime," the senior Iranian diplomat added.

The US is not entitled to defend democracy and human rights; Because it does not believe in it at all, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson added.

While Washington is considered one of Tel Aviv's biggest allies, the US ambassador in Tel Aviv, in a contradictory move, criticized the statements of the Zionist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who told that he thinks the village of Huwara needs to be erased.

On Wednesday, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price also called on the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials to "publicly and clearly" disavow Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's comments.

American officials' fake criticism of the Zionist ministers' anti-human rights remarks come while the United States itself has countless cases of human rights violations in its history. In addition, the US government ignores other Israeli crimes against the Palestinian nation including the Zionists' brutal attacks on the refugee camps and the houses of the Palestinians which occur almost on a daily basis.

MP