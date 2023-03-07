Saudi Army targets N Yemen with drone, artillery attacks

Saudi attacks were launched separately on different regions of the Sa'dah province, according to the reports.

A Yemeni civilian was severely injured following the artillery attack on the Bani Mu'in area in Razih district, the reports added.

Saudis also targeted another area in the Razih district with a drone attack.

Two other regions in Sa'dah province were also targeted by the Saudis' artillery attacks.

On Sunday, 1 Yemeni civilian was killed and two others were wounded during the attacks launched by Saudi forces in Sa'dah.

The border areas of Yemen's Saada province, especially in recent months, have witnessed repeated attacks of the Saudi army's artillery and rockets, during which a number of Yemeni citizens have been killed or injured.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

