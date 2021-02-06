Stopping arms sales to Riyadh could be a step forward

He made the remarks on Sat. in response to a question regarding recent remarks of American officials about Yemen and added that stopping to support and not selling weapons to the Saudi-led coalition, if not a political maneuver, could be a step towards correcting past mistakes.

He went on to say that this issue will not alone solve the problem of Yemen and consequently, the air, sea and land blockade, that claimed lives of thousands of innocent Yemeni people due to food and medicine shortage, must be lifted and military attacks of aggressor countries led by Saudi Arabia on Yemen must be cut off as well.

The international community and some countries that are involved in Saudi crimes against Yemeni people through trade and sale of weapons must end their hard and soft support for Saudi Arabia and block the way for this humanitarian catastrophe, he said, adding, “Unfortunately, with the start of war in Yemen, Saudi Arabia made it more vulnerable and is trying to acquit itself of military aggression in Yemen and killing of thousands of Yemeni women and children by making false accusations against other countries in line with US maximum pressure.”

Meanwhile, it is hoped that belligerent and warmongering countries will realize their strategic mistake in invading Yemen and by admitting their six-year mistake, end the war and siege of Yemen and pursue a peaceful solution, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any attempt by the international community to support Yemen and cut off support for the aggressor and continues to pursue its four-point solution to the problem, Khatibzadeh emphasized.

