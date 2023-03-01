Palestinian Resistance conduct 61 anti-Zionist operations

Palestinian statistics center announced that the Palestinian resistance forces carried out operations against the Zionists in the West, leaving 17 Zionists wounded.

According to this report, the Palestinian Resistance forces confronted the Zionist forces in different areas of the West Bank by shooting and throwing explosive devices.

The report adds that the operations of the Resistance forces in Ramallah took place at the Attara crossing, Sanjal, Salwad, Al-Khalil, Qalqilya, and Nablus.

Earlier on Monday, three Zionists, including an officer and a soldier, were injured when Palestinians threw stones at their car in the village of Wadi al-Haramiya, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Also, Palestinians set a Zionist bus on fire with a Molotov cocktail on a road in the west of Ramallah.

According to local sources, five Zionists were also injured as Palestinians opened fire at their car near the Qasra settlement in the southeast of Nablus.

