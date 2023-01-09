7 Palestinians arrested in Zionist raid on Al-Quds, West Bank

Palestinian local sources reported Monday that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Khilat al-Amoud neighborhood in Nablus city.

In a relevant development, the Zionists raided the Al Makassed Hospital in the At-Tur neighborhood 1 km east of the Old City of Al-Quds.

The Zionist forces also raided the Palestinian cities of Tubas and Jenin in the north of the West Bank.

According to the reports, two young Palestinians were injured during the Zionists' attack on Tubas.

Earlier on Sunday, the sources announced that several clashes broke out between the Resistance fighters and the Israeli regime's troops in Silwan village near the occupied al-Quds and areas in the city of Ramallah.

Resistance forces targeted Israeli regime checkpoints in Jenin, Dothan, Salamah, and Bayt Furik, and threw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli regime's Huwara military center.

In response to the Zionists' crimes in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

RHM/5677455