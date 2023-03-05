  1. World
Mar 5, 2023, 1:30 PM

Resistance forces conduct 24 anti-Zionist operations past day

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Palestinian sources on Sunday reported that Resistance fighters carried out 24 operations against the Zionists in the past 24 hours.

The anti-Zionist operations were launched in different regions across the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

The operations included shootings, as well as throwing handmade bombs and Molotov cocktails, according to the reports.

A Zionist army headquarters in the West Bank also caught fire during one of the operations.

The Palestinian youths and Resistance forces also confronted the Zionist troops and settlers who raided different regions of Palestine.

On Saturday, local news sources reported that a Zionist was injured in an operation carried out by Resistance forces in the West Bank.

