Mar 4, 2023, 3:45 PM

Zionist injured in Resistance operation in WB

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Local news sources on early Saturday reported that a Zionist was injured in an operation carried out by Resistance forces in the West Bank.

The anti-Zionist operation was launched in the east of Dura city in Southern al-Khalil.

Resistance fighters, during the operation, shot at the 65-year-old Zionist's vehicle, according to the reports.

The injured Zionist was transferred to the hospital, and the Resistance forces successfully fled the operation scene. 

On Saturday morning, Palestinian sources reported that the Resistance forces have launched 28 anti-Zionist operations in the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank during the past 24 hours.

