  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 28, 2023, 12:40 PM

Zionist bus goes up in flames by Palestinians fighters in WB

Zionist bus goes up in flames by Palestinians fighters in WB

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Palestinian fighters set fire to a Zionist bus in the west of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

Three Zionists, including an officer and a soldier, were injured when Palestinians threw stones at their car in the village of Wadi al-Haramiya, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, Zionist media announced on Monday evening.

According to the sources, the condition of the Zionist officer is reported to be critical.

Also, Palestinians set a Zionist bus on fire with a Molotov cocktail on a road in the west of Ramallah.

According to local sources, five Zionists were also injured as Palestinians opened fire at their car near the Qasra settlement in the southeast of Nablus.

RHM/5721204

News Code 197930
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News