Zionist bus goes up in flames by Palestinians fighters in WB

Three Zionists, including an officer and a soldier, were injured when Palestinians threw stones at their car in the village of Wadi al-Haramiya, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, Zionist media announced on Monday evening.

According to the sources, the condition of the Zionist officer is reported to be critical.

Also, Palestinians set a Zionist bus on fire with a Molotov cocktail on a road in the west of Ramallah.

According to local sources, five Zionists were also injured as Palestinians opened fire at their car near the Qasra settlement in the southeast of Nablus.

RHM/5721204