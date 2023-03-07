Six Palestinians martyred in new Israeli raid in West Bank

News sources in the occupied West Bank in Palestine said on Tuesday that the Zionist Israeli regime's military conducted a major raid on the Jenin camp, martyring and wounding several Palestinians.

The Palestinian sources said the occupying regime's forces martyred six Palestinians in their new raid on the West Bank city.

Also, the media reported that five Palestinians were wounded in a settler attack in Huwara on Monday, where soldiers and settlers danced together celebrating Purim.

Armed clashes were reported between the Israeli regime's forces and the Palestinian fighters in Jenin. Media reported on Tuesday that a number of Palestinians were injured in the Israeli military raid, saying that the Israeli troops were supported by a military helicopter in their raid.

The Palestinian health ministry said that six Palestinians were martyred in the clashes with Israeli military in West Bank.

Al-Quds Brigades (AQB) released a video on Tuesday afternoon which shows their fighters shoot down an Israeli enemy's reconssiece drone.

Al-Quds Brigades are the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

This was the second drone belonging to the Zionist Israeli regime that is shot down by the Islamic Jihad fighters.

Following the attacks and withdrawal of the Israeli occupying military from the Jenin camp, Palestinian fighters shot down two spying drones.

The Islamic Jihad fighters released a video that shows the moment when a second Israeli regime's reconnaissance quadcopter is being shot by their fighters over Jenin city in West Bank on Tuesday.

MNA