Palestinian shot dead by Israeli regime forces in WB

A Palestinian was martyred during the regime army's attack on the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.

Local sources reported that Zonist settlers, backed by the Israeli regime's army military vehicles, attacked the refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army said that 3 Palestinian citizens were arrested under the pretext of carrying out a shooting operation.

Israeli regime's sources added that a Zionist was also killed.

On Tuesday, Palestine’s UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour called on the UN Security Council to ensure “protection” for Palestinians, who have increasingly come under deadly attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli settlers and troops have escalated attacks on Palestinians since late December 2022, when Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power as head of the occupying regime’s most far-right cabinet ever.

Israeli forces often do not prevent settler raids and rarely charge perpetrators of such atrocities.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for “international intervention” against Israeli crimes.

“We hold the occupation authorities fully responsible for these heinous crimes, which reflect a systematic policy practiced by the Israeli government, whose ministers demonstrate their support for those crimes in violation of international laws,” he said in a statement on Monday.

MP/FNA14011210001194