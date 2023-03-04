Palestinian fighters shoot down Israeli UAV over Jenin

Palestinian militants targeted a spy drone belonging to the Zionist regime in the Jenin camp located in the north of the West Bank, local Palestinian sources said.

According to Palestine Today website, Last month, Palestinian fighters also shot down an Israeli spy drone at the same time as the regime's military was raiding the Jenin camp.

Moreover, a Palestinian youth in Hebron or Al-Khalil province, located in the West Bank, was shot by Israeli soldiers' bullets and was injured.

Local sources said that during the funeral of a Palestinian woman, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians at the entrance of Beit Amr and wounded a young man.

MNA/FNA14011213001067