Munich conference losing importance without Tehran, Moscow

Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks to Iran’s Mizan Online news agency on Tuesday, according to Press TV.

Ulyanov's comments also came days after the Germany-hosting conference took place without Russian and Iranian representatives.

“This year, the Russian representatives and officials did not intend to participate in the forum. However, the mere fact that the organizers of the Munich Security Conference decided not to send invitations to Russia and Iran only confirms the diminishing value and importance of this conference,” he said.

“Moscow fully agrees with the assessments of its Iranian partners that the organizers of the event are trying to impose unilateralism on the international world order.”

The Russian envoy also noted that the participants at the Munich conference, except those representing China and some other countries, allocated most of their time and speeches to praising each other and unilateralism.

“There was no competition between views or approaches at the Munich conference. It is obvious that the event is losing its importance, influence and added value in terms of examining the current international situation and exploring creative solutions for existing security challenges.”

The 59th edition of the security conference was held on February 17-19. Instead of hosting official representatives from governments in Tehran and Moscow, the forum hosted anti-Iran and anti-Russia figures.

MNA/PR