"Air defense systems shot down six drones, and another four were disabled thanks to the Russian electronic warfare system," the statement said.

According to the report, there are no victims or major material damage to the city's infrastructure, Russia Today reported.

In addition, in the previous two days, Russian air defenses shot down 15 Ukrainian drones in the DNR, LNR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to B92 website.

A day earlier, Russian electronic warfare (EV) systems suppressed an attempt by Ukrainian drones to attack civilian targets in the Krasnodar Territory and Adygea. Two drones lost control and deviated from their flight path before reaching their targets.

The Russian government announced that a military drone attempted to attack a gas plant near Moscow yesterday, but was disabled. According to reports, the found wreckage of the drone suggests that it was manufactured in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia does not trust the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, who claims that Kyiv does not attack Russian territory.

MP/PR