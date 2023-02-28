Belarus' Lukashenko arrives in China on state visit

According to the BelTA agency, his plane landed at Beijing airport, Russian TASS reported.

It is expected that the Belarusian leader will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in private and with other officials taking part. Meetings with top Chinese officials and the leadership of major Chinese corporations are on the agenda. A large package of documents on relations in key areas will be signed.

First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov has told the media it is expected that the leaders of Belarus and China will adopt a joint declaration on the guidelines and mechanisms for building up from the previous declaration on "all-weather" and comprehensive strategic partnership, signed at the previous meeting in Samarkand. A whole package of "fundamental documents will also be signed to establish a structure of relations" between the two countries for 5-10 years to come.

MNA/PR