Zionists attack on Palestinians state-run terrorism example

Nasser Kan'ani on Monday categorically condemned brutal attacks by the Zionist settlers on the defenseless Palestinians in Hawara town and the suburbs of Nablus in the West Bank and setting fire on Palestinians’ houses and assets.

He described the criminal acts by the Zionists committed in the continuation of cold blood massacre of Palestinians in Nablus and Jenin during recent weeks as a blatant example of structural and state-run terrorism, calling on the international community to react in effective and deterrent ways to halt the terrorism by the Apartheid regime.

The extremist and criminal behavior of the fake Zionist regime and their incompliance with any agreement and commitment showed that the legitimate resistance in the face of the Zionist occupiers and their aggressive acts is the only option to be chosen by the Palestinian people and the resistance groups, the spokesman noted.

MNA/5721470