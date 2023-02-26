  1. Politics
Feb 26, 2023, 7:00 PM

Velayati:

Iran to continue to support Palestinian nation, Resistance

Iran to continue to support Palestinian nation, Resistance

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Advisor to Iran's Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the Palestinian nation and Resistance.

Velayati made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh.

During the phone talk, Velayati praised the unity of the Palestinian nation in confronting the Zionist occupiers.

Al-Nakhaleh, for his part, emphasized the determination of the Palestinian nation to continue fighting and confronting the Israeli regime's forces.

The Palestinians will continue to resist until the liberation of the holy al-Quds and the entire Palestinian territory, he added.

Resistance opposes and condemns the security meeting in Aqaba, Al-Nakhaleh cited.

MP/IRN85041347

News Code 197842

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News