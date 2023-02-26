Iran to continue to support Palestinian nation, Resistance

Velayati made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh.

During the phone talk, Velayati praised the unity of the Palestinian nation in confronting the Zionist occupiers.

Al-Nakhaleh, for his part, emphasized the determination of the Palestinian nation to continue fighting and confronting the Israeli regime's forces.

The Palestinians will continue to resist until the liberation of the holy al-Quds and the entire Palestinian territory, he added.

Resistance opposes and condemns the security meeting in Aqaba, Al-Nakhaleh cited.

