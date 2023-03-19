2 wounded in shooting in West Bank town of Hawara

Shots were fired at a car in the town of Hawara, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the JPost reported on Sunday, citing the Spokesperson's Unit of the Israel military.

According to preliminary reports, two people were wounded, one of whom is in serious condition, according to Xinhua, citing the military's statement.

The attack cast a shadow over Egyptian-mediated efforts to lower tensions, according to Politico.

The Sunday’s attack came as talks between occupying regime's representatives and the Palestinian authorities were underway in Egypt.

In the second round of the meeting that was held in Sharm el-Sheikh and was attended by the Palestinian Authority, the Israeli delegation claimed that it will stop settlement construction in different areas of Palestine for four months.

MNA