Brazil, Iran need to increase trade ties, envoy says

Brazilian Ambassador to Iran addressed reporters on the second day of his trip to Abadan, Khuzestan Province, in southwestern Iran where he said that they are seeking to increase the level of trade between Iran and Brazil.

Referring to the economic plans for bolstering mutual economic ties, Aguiar Neto said that business people of the two countries would communicate with each other in accordance with an economic schedule.

Holding the Brazilian trade desk in the Abadan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture is one of the missions of the Joint Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Brazil and certainly will yield positive results, he noted.

"It has been decided that a memorandum of understanding will be prepared by the officials of Abadan city and we are also interested in cooperating with them in the fields that the Iranian side expects," the diplomat said.

He underlined that agriculture, tourism, oil and petrochemical industries, agriculture, sports, and fisheries are some of the fields of Abadan’s cooperation agreement with Brazil.

Yasin Kavehpour, the mayor of Abadan, for his part, said that the grounds for the cooperation between Abadan and Brazil are laid, so the two sides can develop ties in cultural, sports, and economic fields.

