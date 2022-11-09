SAC senior president meets counterparts in Brazil

In a meeting with the chairman of the Chinese delegation taking part in the event, Bazrpash said that Iran and China are each other's strategic partners that stand against the unilateralism policy of the United States.

Holding joint training courses and exchanging knowledge in the field of government auditing were among the other proposals of Bazarpash in this meeting, which were welcomed by the Chinese side.

The Chinese side also called for improving the level of professional cooperation between the two courts.

Bazrpash also met and held talks with Ioannis Sarmas, the President of the Greek Court of Audit (the supreme financial court of Greece).

Referring to the long history of the two countries and the historical similarities between Iran and Greece, Bazrpash called for bringing the two countries closer than before.

"The internal structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran is more powerful than the enemies can even guess," he stressed.

Calling for developing Iran-Greece cooperation ties, the Sarmas expressed hope the areas of cooperation between the two Iranian and Greek courts will develop more and more in all fields.

In a separate meeting with the President of the African Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (AFROSAI) and the 1st President of the Senegalese Court of Accounts Mamadou Faye, Bazrpash called for the formation of a strong alliance between the Islamic countries.

He also called for the expansion of bilateral relations with the Senegalese Court of Accounts in the field of auditing.

Faye, for his part, welcomed the Iranian side's proposal and said that the Court of Accounts of Senegal is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two courts in the near future in Tehran.

In another meeting that was held between Mehrdad Bazrpash and his Guatemalan counterpart, the Iranian side stressed that the Iranian nation is a peace-loving nation.

Iran has not attacked any country for centuries and has only defended itself against enemy attacks, Bazrpash emphasized.

Saying that the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two Iranian and Guatemalan courts will be finalized and signed in the near future, Bazrpash called for deepening bilateral relations and implementing joint cooperation projects, especially in the field of environmental auditing.

Expanding and deepening the ties and cooperation between the Supreme Audit Court (SAC) of Iran and the Audit Chamber of Armenia was a topic of discussion during the meeting of Mehrdad Bazrpash and Karen Arustamyan.

The two sides called for signing an MoU between the two Iranian and Armenian organizations in near future.

Bazrpash held meetings with counterparts from Portugal, Jamaica, and Malaysia on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 24th INTOSAI General Assembly in Brazil.

