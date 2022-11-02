Raeisi stresses need for developing Iran-Brazil relations

Raeisi in a congratulatory message felicitated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva upon being elected as the Brazilian president.

"Iran and Brazil have vast capacities to develop extensive cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields, and the relations and cooperation between the two countries have brought valuable achievements so far," Raeisi said.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that Tehran and Brasilia will witness progress and expansion of cooperation between the two nations.

