Iran's trade with Latin America exceeds $600m:IRICA

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran traded 559,735 tons of goods (excluding oil exports) worth $612.94 million with Latin American countries during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20).

Iran exported goods to only 13 Latin American countries and imported from 11 of 33 Latin American countries during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

Trade with Brazil stood at 457,473 tons worth over $396.62 million, for the Latin American country to top the list of Iran’s partners in the region. It was followed by Venezuela with 48,886 tons worth $113.76 million and Argentina with 49,048 tons worth $84.78 million.

Iran’s exports totaled 193,642 tons worth $187.73 million during the period under review.

MNA/PR