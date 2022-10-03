  1. World
Israeli forces martyr two Palestinian youth in West Bank

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Palestinian news sources on Monday announced the launch of Resistance operations against Zionist regime’s forces in Al-Jalzone Camp in Ramallah, in which, two Palestinian youth were shot dead by the occupying regime of Israel.

Media sources reported the martyrdom of two Palestinians and the serious wounding of another Palestinian youth by the Israeli forces under the pretext of trying to run over the Zionists with a car near Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The news sources close to the families of the two Palestinian martyrs announced that the Zionist soldiers have taken hostage the bodies of these two martyrs who were killed by the Zionist regime forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to the eyewitnesses and based on the footage released on social media networks, this shooting caused a lot of material damage at the shooting site.

After the shooting, the car carrying Palestinian youths was confiscated, the report continued.

According to Palestinian sources, the Zionist regime forces arrested 16 Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank last night.

