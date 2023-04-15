At least 11 killed in bus crash in western India (+VIDEO)

The accident occurred early in the morning in a mountainous area near the city of Khopoli, in the western state of Maharashtra, Harishchandra Manerkara of the police control room told EFE.

“At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured,” the official said. “Operations are underway to rescue those trapped and extract the bodies of the dead.”

He added that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, La Prensa Latina reported.

The office of Chief Minister of Maharashtra state took to Twitter to express condolences to the victims and announced a compensation of 500,000 rupees (about $6,100) to the families of the deceased.

Road accidents are common in India due to the bad state of roads, poor conditions of some vehicles and the lack of respect for traffic rules.

In 2020, 131,714 people died and more than 348,279 were injured in some 366,138 car accidents in India, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Road and Highway Transport.

