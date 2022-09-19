Palestinian Resistance launch new anti-Zionist operation

Resistance fighters launched a shooting at a car belonging to a Zionist settler near the village of Huwara in Nablus, according to the Zionists' reports.

This is while, according to Palestinian sources, Zionist troops raided areas in the south of Nablus and arrested a number of Palestinian youths on Monday morning.

Zionist forces also raided Palestinian houses in the north of al-Khalil and arrested a number of them.

Local Palestinian sources also reported that the Zionist forces have attacked a settlement in the north of Ramallah.

A Zionist settler on early Monday morning in the old part of the Occupied al-Quds was hit by a stone thrown by Palestinians and was seriously injured.

MP/5592836