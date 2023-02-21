At least 6 killed as fresh quakes rock Turkey: report

The wounded have been shifted to hospitals for treatment, Vice President Fuat Oktay said at a news briefing as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

He said aftershocks are continuing in the region, with at least 20 recorded so far, and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.

The Turkish disaster management agency AFAD and the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute have now lifted the warning for a possible rise in sea level, Oktay said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that at least six people died and 294 were injured so far as a result of the two earthquakes.

According to AFAD, the first quake took place at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT) in the Defne district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4, while the other took place three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay’s Samandag district and a magnitude of 5.8.

The tremors come just two weeks after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaras.

The deadly quakes struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazig.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the disaster, with the death toll now above 41,000, according to the latest official figures.

AMK/PR