Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Hokkaido in Japan, no tsunam

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Masbate region of the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). However, no tsunami warning has been issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, news agency AFP

The USGS said the epicentre was 11 kilometres (seven miles) from the nearest village of Miaga, in Uson municipality, on the province's main island of Masbate. The strong and shallow quake happened after 2:00 am local time, jolting people awake.

The Masbate education department reportedly suspended classes for Thursday due to "continuous aftershocks being felt" in the province, the report said.

"It was a bit strong," Masbate provincial police chief Rolly Albana told AFP. "I was sleeping when we were shaken and woken up," Rolly Albana added.

Albana said police had not reported any effects of the quake.

Uson police chief Captain Reden Tolledo told news agency AFP some residents fled their homes. "Even I went outside because of possible aftershocks," Tolledo said.

