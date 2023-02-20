Iran assists Turkey in hardest time: envoy

Derya Örs made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pir-Hossein Koulivand in Tehran.

He said that Iran's rescue and relief team rushed to the quake-ravaged Turkey and save the lives of many people affected by the catastrophe.

Örs referred to a 50-bed hospital built by the Iran army’s ground forces in Adiyaman, Turkey to provide medical assistance to the injured.

The Iran-Turkey relations could be emulated, he underlined.

The neighborliness of Iran and Turkey is very important, he said, adding that the two states enjoy the same religion and expanded ties.

