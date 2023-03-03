Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Turkey’s southern Kahramanmaras

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the earthquake struck Onikisubat district at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles).

The quake occurred at 5.53 a.m. local time (0253GMT).

The tremor came as Turkey is dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes in the country’s southern region that have claimed at least 45,089 lives.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 10 other provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

