Feb 20, 2023, 12:00 PM

Dozens of Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on Nablus

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – At least 20 Palestinian citizens were wounded following the raid launched by the Israeli regime's forces on Nablus.

Zionist troops launched an extensive attack on the city of Nablus on Monday morning, according to Palestinian local sources.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups reported that Resistance fighters conducted a shooting operation against Zionists in the village of Anza located in the South of Jenin city on early Monday.

According to Palestinian sources, Resistance forces have carried out 14 anti-Zionist operations in the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

On Sunday, local sources reported an anti-Zionist operation carried out by Resistance forces in the northeast of Jenin city. During the operation, the Resistance fighters shot at an Israeli regime's army checkpoint. Resistance forces also threw a handmade explosive device at the Zionist regime's forces checkpoint.

