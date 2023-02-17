Palestinian martyred in Israeli regime prison

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, the Palestinian was taken to the hospital after his health situation worsened, and after a while, his martyrdom was announced.

The Palestinian martyr was from the town of Yata in the south of Al Khalil, who was detained by the Zionist regime in 2021 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

With the martyrdom of the 48-year-old Palestinian, the number of Palestinian prisoners who have been martyred in the prisons of the Zionist regime since 1967 has raised to 235 people. Statistics show that more than 600 Palestinian prisoners are suffering from various diseases, 24 of which are suffering from cancer.

