Qassam Brigades warns Israeli regime after 9 killed in Nablus

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement warned the Israeli regime that "the Resistance in Gaza closely follows the increasing crimes of the Zionist enemy against our loved ones in the West Bank and its patience is running out."

The warning came after the Israeli regime conducted a raid against the Palestinian Resistance fighters in Nablus in the West Bank, killing 10 Palestinians and wounding 102 more.

"Mohammad Shtayyeh," prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), considered the Israeli regime's raid to be organized terrorism through which the Zionist regime seeks to bring its internal crisis to Palestine.

In the raid on Nablus, the Zionist Israeli regime forces targeted Palestinian with live rounds. The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that a number of people were injured by war ammunition and were taken to the hospital.

MNA