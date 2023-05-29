Resistance responds to Israeli raids with heavy clashes

The Zionist forces attacked the city of Jenin this morning which was met with resistance from the Palestinian fighters.

Heavy clashes took place between Palestinian fighters and the occupying forces, especially in ash-Shuhada village located 5 km southwest of the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian medical sources said that four Palestinian citizens were injured and taken to the hospital in this conflict.

According to the sources, 37-year-old Palestinian young man Ashraf Muhammad Amin Ibrahim was martyred during the clashes.

The Zionist army has not mentioned the casualties of its soldiers during the raid on Jenin.

