Armed clashes break out in Jenin Camp (+VIDEO)

The skirmishes broke out after a large-scale attack launched by the Zionist forces on the Jenin refugee camp. Resistance forces shot at the target the patrols and the Zionist forces.

The Zionist forces also raided the Fawwar Camp in the south of Al Khalil and detained at least 15 Palestinians.

Palestinian sources also reported that a Zionist regime's spy balloon was flying over Jenin during the early morning attack on the area.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources added that Resistance forces have carried out 27 operations against the Zionists during the past day.

