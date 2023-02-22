Dozens killed, injured during Zionists brutal raid on Nablus

Several other Palestinians were also injured by war bullets during the Zionists' attack on Nablus, according to the reports.

The injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli regime's troops also attacked the houses of two Palestinian fighters and destroyed them with anti-tank missiles.

Furthermore, dozens of other people were injured and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The Israeli regime's army continues to prevent the aid teams from entering the site of conflict.

MP/5715481