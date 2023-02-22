  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 22, 2023, 3:30 PM

Dozens killed, injured during Zionists brutal raid on Nablus

Dozens killed, injured during Zionists brutal raid on Nablus

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – At least 10 Palestinians were martyred after being shot by Zionist forces in the city of Nablus, local sources reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Several other Palestinians were also injured by war bullets during the Zionists' attack on Nablus, according to the reports.

The injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli regime's troops also attacked the houses of two Palestinian fighters and destroyed them with anti-tank missiles.

Furthermore, dozens of other people were injured and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The Israeli regime's army continues to prevent the aid teams from entering the site of conflict.

MP/5715481

News Code 197692

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News