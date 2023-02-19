Al-Quds residents stage strikes against Israeli aggression

Following the strike, the Palestinians refused to go to their workplaces, Palestine Today website said.

The report said that the Palestinians also avoided any interaction with the Zionists in the Occupied al-Quds, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, local sources reported an anti-Zionist operation carried out by Resistance forces in the northeast of Jenin city. During the operation, the Resistance fighters shot at an Israeli regime's army checkpoint. Resistance forces also threw a handmade explosive device at the Zionist regime's forces checkpoint.

The strike of the Palestinians imprisoned in the Zionists' jails entered the 6th day, news sources added.

MP/5712587