Palestinian martyred by Zionists in Shu'fat Camp

Local sources reported armed clashes between the Palestinian Resistance forces and the Zionist troops in the Shu'fat Camp. The sources added that a Palestinian youth was severely injured in the skirmishes.

Zionist forces also raided a refugee camp in the city of Tubas on Tuesday morning. Following the fierce conflicts that erupted between the Zionists and Resistance fighters, the Israeli regime forces were forced to retreat from the area. Another Palestinian was injured during the Tubas clashes.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that Palestinian youths have set the Zionists' mayor's office in the Jabel Mukaber district on fire in protest of the widespread destruction of Palestinian homes in the Occupied al-Quds.

