Palestinian fighters and the militants of Zionist Regime fought in the Jenin camp in the West Bank, news outlets reported.

Palestinians could shoot down a drone of Zionist Regime, the sources added.



The Zionist regime's army forces have surrounded a house near the Jenin camp.

Apparently, power outages can be witnessed in large parts of the camp.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinian civilians were severely wounded by Zionists and taken to a hospital.

