Palestinian man martyred by Zionists in West Bank

The Palestinian was shot by Zionist troops during their raid on the area.

Meanwhile, Zionist media reported on Saturday night that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward the Occupied Palestinian territories. Following the incident, air raids sounded across the area. The rocker was intercepted and destroyed, according to the reports.

Zionist media also reported the death of another Zionist that was wounded in a recent anti-Zionist operation in the Occupied al-Quds.

Palestinian sources, meanwhile, reported that since the beginning of 2023, 275 anti-Zionist operations were carried out in the Occupied al-Quds following which 9 Zionists were killed and 35 others were injured.

