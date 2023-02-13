Resistance responds Zionist regime's air, artillery attacks

News sources reported the Palestinian Resistance forces launched a rocket attack on the illegal Zionist settlements in Gaza on Monday morning.

Palestinians launched the attacks in response to the Zionists' air assault on the Gaza strip.

The Israeli army claimed it had attacked an underground site containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas movement.

News sources also reported that one person was martyred in the Zionists' raid on the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said one Palestinian was martyred in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year.

So far 6 Palestinians have been injured during the Nablus clashes.

RHM/IRN85028506;PR