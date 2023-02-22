Iran blasts Israeli regime's barbaric raid in Nablus

The spokesman strongly condemned today's barbaric and terrorist attack carried out by the occupying Zionist Israeli forces on the city of Nablus in the West Bank, which resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of dozens of defenseless Palestinian people, a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Kan'ani called for immediate action from the international community to stop and condemn the genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist occupying regime and its racist and extremist cabinet.

The spokesperson pointed to the continuation and escalation of the Zionists' criminal and terrorist actions in the West Bank over the last few months, including the attack on the Nablus and Jenin districts, the killing of children, women and the elderly, and the destruction of Palestinian homes, and said that all these crimes are committed by the regime amid the silence of the responsible international bodies and the so-called human rights advocates in the West.

According to him, the continuation of this dangerous trend is shameful and intolerable.

He praised the brave resistance of the people, especially the Palestinian youth in holy Quds, Jenin, Nablus and all areas of occupied Palestine, and called for unity and coordinated actions of the Islamic governments in support of the Palestinian nation and their legitimate resistance against the inhuman and terrorist actions of the Zionist apartheid regime.

MNA