"Army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed 92 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at firing positions, as well as forces and equipment in 118 districts over the past day," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

According to him, Russian troops also destroyed Akatsiya, Gvozdika and Msta-B howitzers, as well as four warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition in the Kherson direction.

Meanwhile, the Southern Group of Forces has destroyed up to 250 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 12 pieces of equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, Konashenkov added.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces also hit the forces and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Lyman direction. Enemy losses amounted to over 200 servicemen killed and wounded, the Defense Ministry representative said.

The Russian Armed Forces hit the command posts of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade and the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye region, Konashenkov said.

Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the past day, he added, TASS reported.

The Russian Armed Forces also hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnitsky region and an artillery ammunition depot near the Grechany railway station with strikes from long-range precision missiles, Konashenkov continued.

MP/PR