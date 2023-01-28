Russian forces hit 86 Ukrainian army units in past day

"Russian tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery forces defeated 86 units at firing positions, hitting troops and military equipment in 124 areas," he noted.

Moreover, Over 30 Ukrainian troops were killed along the Donetsk frontline in the past 24 hours Konashenkov added.

"Units from the South group of forces carried out successful offensive operations along the Donetsk frontline, taking better positions," he said at a briefing, TASS reported.

According to Konashenkov, "more than 30 Ukrainian troops were killed in the area in the past 24 hours. An infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Pion self-propelled artillery mount, a Giatsint-B howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, a US-made M777 artillery system and a US-made AN/TPQ-37counterbattery radar station were destroyed," he continued.

