Iran stresses backing political solution in Ukraine war

The fundamental position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis, which is based on supporting the sovereignty of Ukraine and the need to end the conflict through political channels and solutions and taking no sides, has been clear from the beginning, the statement read.

According to Arab media, the Iranian embassy also emphasized that Tehran has not provided any weapons or military equipment to any of the parties to be used in the Ukraine war.

Iran's defense cooperation with other countries is based on international rights and obligations, the statement emphasized.

Diplomacy and political dialogue is the sole way to end regional crises, and sending equipment and weapons to either side of the war will only prolong the war, the embassy added.

Iran has repeatedly called on the Ukrainian side to provide any document or proof if it has any or to form a technical and military committee to investigate its claim, but Kyiv officials have not yet agreed, the statement concluded.

Ukraine has accused Iran of sending drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war without providing any evidence.

