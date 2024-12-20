Iran urges France to seriously pursue murder of 2 Iranians

Expressing grief and sadness over the killing of two Iranian citizens during an armed attack with suspicious racist motives in France, Vahid Jalalzadeh urged the relevant French security and judicial authorities to pursue the case seriously.

As soon as the Iranian embassy in France learned of the death of two Iranian citizens in this armed attack, it contacted the French authorities and called for the identification, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of this crime, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in contact with the French Embassy in Tehran, has insisted on conducting a full judicial investigation and criminal prosecution of the perpetrators of this crime in order to execute justice and also pay the compensation to the victims, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Consul in Paris Reza Akbarpour said that the issue is still being pursued by the embassy.

On Saturday December 14, five people died in shootings in northern France, including near a migrant camp, and a 22-year-old man has turned himself in to police, according to French media.

Four people - including two security guards and two men staying in the camp - were fatally shot in Loon-Plage, a stretch of coastline near Dunkirk, the city's chief prosecutor Charlotte Huet said in a statement, as reported by French media.

Two men aged 19 and 30, said to have been Iranian nationals, were shot dead as they walked along a road in Mardyck, in northern France on December 14. The men had been heading for the makeshift camp where they had reportedly been living for the last month.

MNA