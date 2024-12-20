Yemeni, Iraqi resistance conduct joint ops against Israel

Saree announced that, in a joint drone operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, they attacked vital targets of the Zionist regime in the south of the occupied territories.

“To support the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters and respond to the Zionist regime's massacres against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the participation of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, attacked vital Israeli enemy's targets in southern occupied Palestine with several drones during an exceptional military operation, and the drones successfully hit their targets,” Yemen’s armed forces spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Also, the Yemeni Armed Forces Drone Unit attacked an Israeli military target in occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) in an exceptional and successful military operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will retaliate against any escalation by the Zionist regime and the United States against Yemen, and will not hesitate to target the vital facilities of the Zionist enemy and respond to the military provocations of the United States against Yemen, the statement added.

MA/6322321